Soundgarden shares Chris Cornell tribute on anniversary of his death

Soundgarden has shared a statement paying tribute to late frontman Chris Cornell on the anniversary of his death.

In a Facebook post authored by drummer Matt Cameron, the grunge rockers declare they're "Honoring Chris today and everyday."

"I'm forever grateful to have played a small part in his artistic development," Cameron writes. "Chris led by example, lived life passionately, never compromised, and put a small dent in the universe with his otherworldly musical talents."

Cameron adds, "Do yourself a favor on this day, crank Badmotorfinger to 11 and don't be late for the BIRTH RITUUUUUAAAALLLL!!"

Cornell died the early morning of May 18, 2017, after playing a Soundgarden show in Detroit the night before. His death was ruled a suicide.

A posthumous Cornell solo covers album, No One Sings Like You Anymore, Vol. 1, was released in 2020. Soundgarden had also been working on new material prior to Cornell's death, the recordings of which were the subject of a long-running legal battle between the band and Chris' widow, Vicky Cornell. Just last month, Soundgarden and Vicky announced that they'd reconciled their legal issues, paving the way for those final recordings to be released.

If you are in crisis or know someone in crisis, contact the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, by calling 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or by visiting 988lifeline.org. You can also contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741.

