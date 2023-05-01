Soundgarden, Warren Zevon, Iron Maiden make Rock Hall fan ballot

By Josh Johnson

Soundgarden, Warren Zevon and Iron Maiden are among the artists who made the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame's 2023 fan ballot, Billboard reports.

For the past 10 years, the Rock Hall has allowed the public to vote for their favorite nominees to be inducted. The top five vote-getters then comprise the fan ballot, which counts as a single entry among all the ballots cast by the official Rock Hall voting body.

Other artists on this year's fan ballot included George Michael, who earned the most votes, and Cyndi Lauper.

As Billboard notes, four out of the past five top vote-getters in the fan vote were ultimately chosen for induction. The only one who didn't get in was Dave Matthews Band in 2020.

The 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees will be announced on May 3. The other nominees are The White Stripes, Kate Bush, Rage Against the Machine, Joy Division and New Order, Sheryl Crow, Missy Elliott, Willie Nelson, The Spinners and A Tribe Called Quest.

