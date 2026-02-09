Special Beatles prints from oil-painted ‘I’m Only Sleeping’ video to be released

A new set of limited-edition prints celebrating The Beatles will be released in March.

The two prints feature imagery from artist Em Cooper's 2022 oil-painted music video for The Beatles' 1966 song "I'm Only Sleeping," which was created using more than 1,300 of Cooper's hand-painted oil paintings.

The prints include "Early in the Morning," which depicts John Lennon's morning routine as seen at the start of the video, and "In The Middle of a Dream," which features images of all four members of the band.

The limited-edition prints will be available through Avant Arte starting March 4 at 9 a.m. E, but only for 48 hours. More info can be found at avantarte.com.

Released in November of 2022, Cooper's video for "I'm Only Sleeping" won a Grammy for best music video. It was released in conjunction with the 2022 reissue of The Beatles' seventh studio album, Revolver.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.