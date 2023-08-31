Special screening of Jimi Hendrix doc to raise money for Maui wildfire victims

The Jimi Hendrix documentary Music, Money, Madness ... Jimi Hendrix In Maui is getting a special screening in Los Angeles, with proceeds going to help the victims of the recent wildfires in Maui, Hawaii.

The screening is happening September 20 at the TCL Chinese Theatre at 7 p.m. It will include a Q&A with the film's producers: Janie Hendrix, Hendrix's sister and Experience Hendrix CEO, and John McDermott, who also directed the film. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Maui Food Bank, Hawaii Community Foundation—Maui Strong Fund and Maui Humane Society.

"Jimi loved Hawaii! His time there proved to be historic and really rather epic," said Janie. "He was also a humanitarian in his own right, and very concerned about the human condition. This screening of the film of Jimi's live concert in Maui is a profound opportunity for him to continue what he started there all those years ago, and at the same time help the people of Maui who have suffered such a tremendous loss.”

Music, Money, Madness ... Jimi Hendrix In Maui follows the Jimi Hendrix Experience's 1970 visit to Maui and their participation in the critically panned counterculture film Rainbow Bridge, produced by their controversial manager Michael Jeffery.

Tickets for the special TCL Chinese Theatre screening are on sale now.

