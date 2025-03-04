Spend An Evening With Heart on new tour

Heart recently launched their Royal Flush tour, and they've already announced plans for their next trek.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers just revealed dates for the new tour, An Evening With Heart, which will have the band performing two sets each night. The tour kicks off May 31 in Atlantic City, New Jersey, and wraps June 28 in Hollywood, Florida.

An artist presale launches Wednesday at 10 a.m., with tickets going on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m.

Heart launched their Royal Flush tour, with special guest Cheap Trick, on Feb. 28 in Las Vegas. The tour was originally supposed to happen in 2024, but was postponed after Ann Wilson announced she was diagnosed with cancer.

In September Wilson shared on social media that she was doing fine after treatment, noting that the “worst is over."

The tour hits Sacramento, California, on Tuesday. A complete list of dates can be found at heart-music.com.

