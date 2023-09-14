Spinal Tap’s Derek Smalls declares he “Must Crush Barbie” with new single

Bottomland Productions/Immortal Records

By Jill Lances

Barbie may have been a huge hit this summer, but not everyone is a fan.

Derek Smalls, former vocalist and bass player of the heavy metal band Spinal Tap, has released his first new song in five years, "Must Crush Barbie," in which he blasts everyone's favorite doll.

“Been spending the last year or so as Brand Ambassador for BruegelCoin, the Dutch cryptocurrency,” Smalls shares. “Since it was cratering this past spring, I was following the news more than usual, which is where I got bombarded by all the Barbie BS.”

He adds, “I don’t know which angered me more, but it’s really hard to write a song about crypto. But the overwhelming shroud of pinkness definitely deserved a major pricking. And that’s where I came in.”

You can listen to "Must Crush Barbie" via digital outlets and on YouTube.

Released in 1984, This is Spinal Tap was a mockumentary about the fictional rock group Spinal Tap, made up of Harry Shearer as Smalls, Christopher Guest as guitarist Nigel Tufnel and Michael McKean as guitarist David St. Hubbin. Directed by Rob Reiner, the film poked fun of the ridiculous behavior of pretentious rock stars. In 2002, it was chosen by the Library of Congress for preservation in the National Film Registry.

It sounds like there is more Spinal Tap on the way. In 2022, Reiner revealed that he was working on a sequel to the film, which will be celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2024.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!