'Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere' soundtrack to be released

Cover of 'Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)'/(20th Century Studios and Columbia Records

Jeremy Allen White does his own singing in the upcoming Bruce Springsteen biopic, Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere, and now his recordings are getting their own release.

Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) will feature 12 recordings by White, as well as the cast of the film, including Greta Van Fleet brothers Jake Kiszka and Sam F. Kiszka, Jay Buchanan, Aksel Coe and Bobby Emmett.

The album, produced by Grammy-winning producer Dave Cobb, will be released Dec. 5 on CD, vinyl and digitally, but fans will be getting an early preview. Five songs from the soundtrack — “Nebraska,” “Atlantic City,” “Mansion on the Hill,” “I’m On Fire” and “Born in the U.S.A. (Power Station)” — will be released Friday to coincide with the film’s opening in theaters.

Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) is available for preorder now. Here is the album's track list:

“Born in the U.S.A. (Power Station)” – Jeremy Allen White

“Nebraska” – Jeremy Allen White

“Atlantic City” – Jeremy Allen White

“Mansion on the Hill” – Jeremy Allen White

“Highway Patrolman” – Jeremy Allen White

“State Trooper” – Jeremy Allen White

“My Father’s House” – Jeremy Allen White

“Reason to Believe” – Jeremy Allen White

“I’m On Fire” – Jeremy Allen White

“Lucille” – Jay Buchanan, Jake Kiszka, Sam F. Kiszka, Aksel Coe, Bobby Emmett & Jeremy Allen White

“Boom Boom” – Jay Buchanan, Jake Kiszka, Sam F. Kiszka, Aksel Coe, Bobby Emmett & Jeremy Allen White

“I Put a Spell on You” – Jay Buchanan, Jake Kiszka, Sam F. Kiszka, Aksel Coe & Bobby Emmett

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.