'Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere' wins AARP Movies for Grownups Award

The Bruce Springsteen biopic Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere hasn't gotten much love this award season, but it did just nab one honor.

The film, starting Jeremy Allen White as The Boss, picked up a trophy at the Movies for Grownups Awards Saturday. Put on by AARP, the awards honor "outstanding films and television projects that celebrate the voices and stories of the 50-plus."

Deliver Me From Nowhere won the award for best period film, beating out Dead Man's Wire, Marty Supreme, Nuremberg and Sinners.

The film, which follows Springsteen as he makes the 1982 solo album Nebraska, also earned a best director nomination for Scott Cooper, although he lost to Frankenstein director Guillermo del Toro.

If you didn't catch Deliver Me From Nowhere in theaters, it hit digital platforms in December. It will also be released on 4K Blu-ray on Jan. 20, with the release including the four-act documentary Making Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere.

