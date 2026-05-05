Squeeze announces North American tour with Adam Ant and Haircut 100

Chris Difford and Glenn Tilbrook of Squeeze perform on stage during their 'Trixies' album launch March 11, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Jim Dyson/Getty Images)

Squeeze is set to hit the road this summer on a North American tour.

The "Tempted" band has announced dates for a new tour, featuring special guests Adam Ant, Haircut 100 and Leon Tilbrook, son of Squeeze’s Glenn Tilbrook.

The tour kicks off Aug. 16 in Nashville and features stops in Atlanta, New York, Boston, Las Vegas, Los Angeles and more before wrapping Sept. 27 in Detroit.

An artist presale is set to begin Wednesday, with tickets going on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

The tour follows the March release of Squeeze's new album, Trixies, which featured some of the first songs Squeeze's Chris Difford and Glenn Tilbrook ever wrote together. They were written by the duo back in 1974 when they were teens and recording was beyond their skill set.

A complete list of tour dates can be found at SqueezeOfficial.com.

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