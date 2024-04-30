Squeeze announces summer dates with Boy George

Squeeze is returning to the U.S. this summer for a new tour, where they’ll be joined by Boy George.

The tour kicks off August 14 in Eugene, Oregon, hitting such cities as Phoenix, Austin, Houston, Boston, Atlantic City and New York, before wrapping September 22 in Orlando, Florida.

A ticket presale will launch Thursday, May 2, at 10 a.m., with tickets going on sale to the general public starting Friday, May 3, at 10 a.m.

Squeeze previously toured the States in summer 2023 with The Psychedelic Furs.

Squeeze has a pretty busy 2024 ahead of them. Their next show is happening May 30 in Horsham, England, and then they'll open for Heart in the U.K. starting July 1 in London. They're also set to launch a U.K. leg of their 50th anniversary tour starting October 4 in Sheffield, England.

A complete list of all Squeeze dates can be found at squeezeofficial.com.

