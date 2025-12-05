Squeeze releases second track from upcoming album, 'Trixies'

Squeeze has shared another track from their upcoming album, Trixies, which features some of the first songs the band's Chris Difford and Glenn Tilbrook ever wrote together.

After previously releasing the first song, "Trixies Pt. 1," they have now released "Trixies Pt. 2" to digital outlets.

The songs on Trixies, Squeeze's first album in eight years, are described as a "collection of stories set in a fictional night club, Trixies." They were written by the duo back in 1974 when recording was beyond their skill set.

"The songs that we wrote then astound me. I'm proud of them now, and I'm particularly proud that it was young us that did that," Tilbrook said when the album was first announced. "The act of revisiting the Trixies songs had me in tears, partly because they're so good, but also because I'm aware of all the stuff that I've still yet to hear and write."

Difford added, "It really fills me with joy that at my age we can discover that we wrote such great songs when we were teenagers. I’m very proud of that."

Trixies is being released March 6 and is available for preorder now.

