Stan Lynch’s band The Speaker Wars announce first live shows

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers drummer Stan Lynch has announced the first live shows with his new band The Speaker Wars.

The group, featuring vocalist/guitarist Jon Christopher Davis, is set to play a trio of dates in Texas: Sept. 5 in Austin, followed by Sept. 6 in Houston and Sept. 7 in Dallas.

"This band has the sound of raw authority,” Lynch shares. “Once we got The Speaker Wars in a room, we locked the door and said no one's leaving. It's that strong, and it's good to have my old job back."

Davis adds, “Playin' live with Lynch is like slippin' on a seasoned pair of Levi's. Smooth, effortlessly-cool, fun, trusty, perfect."

Tickets for all shows are on sale now.

The Speaker Wars — made up of Lynch, Davis, Jay Michael Smith on guitar, Brian Patterson on bass, Steve Ritter on percussion and Jay Brown on keyboards — released their self-titled debut album in May.

