Stan Lynch’s The Speaker Wars release new holiday single

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers drummer Stan Lynch and his new band The Speaker Wars are getting into the holiday spirit with the release of a new Christmas song.

The band — made up of Lynch, singer-songwriter Jon Christopher Davis, Jay Michael Smith on guitar, Brian Patterson on bass, Steve Ritter on percussion and Jay Brown on keyboards — has just released the holiday song "Brighten the Corner."

"The Speaker Wars are wishing y'all a soulful, joyful and peaceful holiday season," says Lynch.

"Brighten the Corner" is available via digital outlets.

The Speaker Wars released their self-titled debut album in May. For the holidays, fans who purchase the album through the band's web store will get the Christas single, along with a Christmas card signed by Lynch, as an extra bonus, while supplies last.

