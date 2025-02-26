Stanford announces a new course on the Grateful Dead

Legendary rock band the Grateful Dead will be the subject of another course at Stanford University this spring.

Composition, Interpretation, and Improvisation: The Music of the Grateful Dead, part of Stanford Continuing Studies, is a six-week course running from April 8 to May 13. It's taught by David Gans, producer and host of the nationally syndicated Grateful Dead Hour.

According to the description, the course "offers a comprehensive exploration of their distinctive musical style —where individual contributions converge into a cohesive sound that creates 'gestalt magic,'" with each class focused on five or six select pieces of Dead music.

The course will feature a variety of Dead-related guest speakers, including Rob Barraco, keyboardist and vocalist of Grateful Dead tribute band Dark Star Orchestra; Jeff Mattson, also of Dark Star Orchestra, who performed with Bob Weir's RatDog and Dead & Company; and keyboardist Bob Bralove, who played with the Grateful Dead from 1987 to 1995.

“Whether you're a lifelong Deadhead or new to their music,” the description says, “this course provides a valuable opportunity to appreciate the Grateful Dead's enduring impact on modern music and culture.”

Registration for the course is now open.

This isn’t the first time Stanford Continuing Studies has held a course about The Dead. In fall 2024 they ran an eight-week course called Did It Matter? Does It Now? The Music and Culture of the Grateful Dead.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.