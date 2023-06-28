Stars come out to support Paul McCartney’s new photo exhibit

Paul McCartney's new photo exhibit, Paul McCartney Photographs 1963-64: Eyes of the Storm, is set to open at London's National Portrait Gallery on Wednesday, June 28, and he hosted a special preview Monday that brought out many of his superstar friends.

Photos posted to Instagram show that guests at the celebration included Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl, Rolling Stones guitarist Ron Wood, Pretenders frontwoman Chrissie Hynde, John Lennon's son Julian Lennon and even former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg.

Photos also show McCartney posing with wife Nancy Shevell, and daughters Stella and Mary McCartney.

Paul McCartney Photographs 1963-64: Eyes of the Storm is set to run until October 1 and feature more than 250 never-before-seen photographs taken by McCartney. The portraits on display are from McCartney's own archive, and were taken between December 1963 and February 1964, giving fans an insight into his point of view as The Beatles were becoming international superstars.

