Steely Dan to reissue 'Gaucho' on vinyl for the first time in 15 years

Steely Dan has announced the latest album in their vinyl reissue program. This time the band is set to release 1980's Gaucho, marking the first time it's been available on vinyl in 15 years.

Dropping December 1, the reissue has been remastered from a 1980 analog tape copy and will be released on 180 gram black vinyl, as well as a limited-edition premium 45 RPM version on Ultra High-Quality Vinyl.

Released November 21, 1980, Gaucho was Steely Dan's seventh studio album and featured the top 10 hit "Hey Nineteen," as well as "Babylon Sisters" and "Time Out of Mind." The album earned a Grammy nomination for Album of the Year and won a trophy for Best Engineered Recording-Non Classical.

This will be the fifth Steely Dan record to get a vinyl reissue. The reissue program, which Donald Fagen has overseen, started with their 1972 debut, Can't Buy a Thrill, reissued in November 2022. It was then followed by 1973's Countdown to Ecstasy, which dropped in May; 1974's Pretzel Logic, which dropped in July; and Aja, which was released in September.

The program plans to reissue two more albums — 1975's Katy Lied and 1976's The Royal Scam — over the next year.

Gaucho is available for preorder now.

