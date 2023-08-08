Steely Dan to reissue classic album 'Aja' on vinyl

Steely Dan has announced the latest album in their vinyl reissue program, which will likely excite fans.

The band's classic Aja will be reissued on vinyl September 29, the first time the album has been released on vinyl in more than 40 years. The reissue is remastered from an analog tape copy of the album and will be released on 180-gram black vinyl, along with a premium 45 RPM version on Ultra High-Quality vinyl.

Released in September 1977, Aja was Steely Dan's sixth studio album. The record peaked at #3 on the album charts, becoming the band's highest-charting album. It featured such hit singles as "Peg," "Deacon Blues" and "Josie" and was nominated for Album of the Year at the Grammys. It was also inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2003 and added to the Library of Congress' National Recording Registry in 2010.

This is the fourth Steely Dan record to get a vinyl reissue. The reissue program, which Donald Fagen has overseen, started with their 1972 debut, Can't Buy A Thrill, reissued in November 2022. It was then followed by 1973's Countdown to Ecstasy, which dropped in May, and 1974's Pretzel Logic, which dropped that July.

The program plans to reissue three more albums — 1975's Katy Lied, 1976's The Royal Scam and 1980's Gaucho —over the next year.

Aja is available for preorder now.

Next up, Steely Dan is set to open for the Eagles on their Long Goodbye Tour. It kicks off September 7 at New York's Madison Square Garden. A complete list of dates can be found at steelydan.com.

