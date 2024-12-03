Steely Dan to reissue 1975’s 'Katy Lied' on vinyl

Steely Dan is set to reissue another classic album on vinyl.

The latest is the band's fourth album, Katy Lied, which will be released Jan. 31, marking the first time the album's been available on vinyl in over 40 years. The reissue has been remastered from an analog tape copy of the album and will be released on 180-gram black vinyl, along with a limited-edition premium 45 RPM version on ultra high-quality vinyl.

Released in March 1975, Katy Lied featured the top-40 hit "Black Friday," along with "Bad Sneakers" and "Doctor Wu." The record peaked at #13 on the Billboard Album chart and has been certified Gold by the RIAA.

The release is part of Steely Dan's vinyl reissue series, which launched in November 2022 and has been personally overseen by Donald Fagen. It started with their 1972 debut, Can't Buy A Thrill. Since then, they've reissued 1973's Countdown to Ecstasy, 1974's Pretzel Logic and 1977's Aja, and they'll close out the series in mid-2025 with 1976's The Royal Scam.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.