Stephen Graham opens up about his 'new friend' Bruce Springsteen

Actor Stephen Graham, who just scored Emmy nominations for acting in and co-creating the Netflix series Adolescence, plays Bruce Springsteen's father in the upcoming film Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere. And apparently he and the rocker have developed a relationship because of it.

"This sounds weird, but it's not weird, it's just what it is," he tells Deadline. "I've got a really lovely new friend, and his name just happens to be Bruce, and he's really lovely and he's one of the most wonderful human beings I've ever met."

And that friendship evidently includes hanging out together.

“I took him to the park, and we had a little look of the sculptures, and then I put him back in his fancy car and off he drove,” he says. “We went for a nice little bit of lunch and stuff like, yeah, he’s a wonderful, wonderful, wonderful, wonderful man.”

Springsteen, for his part, has had nothing but great things to say about Graham, telling Rolling Stone in a recent interview that he's "out of this world" in the film.



Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere, which stars Jeremy Allen White as The Boss and Jeremy Strong as Springsteen's manager Jon Landau, follows the rocker's efforts to make his 1982 solo album Nebraska.

The film hits theaters Oct. 24.

