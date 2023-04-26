Stephen Stills added to Willie Nelson’s 90th birthday celebration

Courtesy of Blackbird Presents

By Jill Lances

Over the weekend, Willie Nelson performed at Stephen Stills' Light Up The Blues autism benefit in Los Angeles, and now it seems Stills is returning the favor. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer is one of several artists added to this weekend's two-night concert event celebrating Nelson's 90th birthday.

Long Story Short: Willie Nelson 90 is happening April 29 (Willie's actual birthday) and 30 at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. Other new additions to the celebration include Kris Kristofferson, Dave MatthewsGary Clark Jr., Jack JohnsonEmmylou Harris and George Strait.

Willie is expected to perform each night, along with previously announced performers Neil YoungWarren Haynes and Bob Weir, as well as Tom Jones, Lyle Lovett, Sheryl Crow, Beck, The Chicks, Chris Stapleton, Edie BrickellSnoop Dogg, Kacey Musgraves, Nelson's son Lukas Nelson and more.

Complete show details can be found at willienelson90.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!