Steve Hackett releases video for “Wherever You Are” from 'The Circus and the Nightwhale'

Former Genesis guitarist Steve Hackett has shared another taste of his upcoming album, The Circus and the Nightwhale, which will be released February 16.

The Rock & Roll Famer has just dropped a new single, "Wherever You Are," along with a video for the track. This is the second single Hackett's released from the album, following "People of the Smoke."

The Circus and the Nightwhale is described as an autobiographical concept album revolving around a character named Travla. It is Hackett's first album of new material since 2021's instrumental album Under A Mediterranean Sky.

The Circus and the Nightwhale is available for preorder now.

Hackett is set to return to the U.S. for a new leg of his Foxtrot at Fifty + Hackett Highlights tour on March 1 in Jacksonville, Florida, with dates confirmed through April 13 in Phoenix, Arizona. A complete list of tour dates can be found at hackettsongs.com.

