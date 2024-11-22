Steve Hackett announces new live album, 'Live Magic at Trading Boundaries'

Former Genesis guitarist Steve Hackett is set to release the new live album Live Magic At Trading Boundaries on Jan. 17.
Coinciding with the announcement, Hackett has shared the first track from the record, a performance of "Ace of Wands," a tune from his 1975 debut solo album, Voyage of The Acolyte.
Hackett has been playing Trading Boundaries yearly since 2016, and has shows coming up on Jan. 18 and Jan. 19. A complete list of tour dates can be found at hackettsongs.com.
