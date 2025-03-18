Steve Miller Band announces summer tour dates

Steve Miller Band is hitting the road again this summer.

The "Take the Money and Run" rockers just announced dates for a new headlining tour, revealing six new shows that kick off Aug. 15 in Bethel, New York, and wrap Aug. 30 in Salamanca, New York. The tour will also hit Pennsylvania, New Hampshire and New Jersey. There is also the possibility of more dates, as Steve Miller Band's Instagram notes they are the "first set of shows" to be announced.

A complete list of dates and ticket information can be found at SteveMillerBand.com.

Steve Miller Band also spent last summer on the road. In addition to headlining dates, they spent the summer as special guest on the Def Leppard/Journey stadium tour.

