Steve Miller to be honored with Les Paul Spirit Award in June

Steve Miller will be receiving an award named after late, legendary guitar pioneer Les Paul, which is appropriate, considering that Miller was Paul's godson.

On June 9 in Nashville, The Les Paul Foundation will present Miller with the Les Paul Spirit Award, in partnership with Gibson Gives, the charity division of the Gibson guitar company. The event will take place on what would have been Les Paul's 110th birthday.

The award is presented to someone who "exemplifies the spirit of the late, great Les Paul through innovation, engineering, technology and/or music." The award comes with a grant to the honoree's charity of choice from The Les Paul Foundation.

Growing up in Milwaukee, Miller's parents were very close with Les Paul and his wife Mary Ford, who were frequent visitors to their home. Paul became Miller's godfather, and encouraged him to pursue guitar after he heard six-year-old Steve playing on a recording his father had made.

"They had a very unique relationship which Les cherished," says Michael Braunstein, the executive director of The Les Paul Foundation. "If Les were still alive today, Steve and he would be jamming at his house regularly. I am personally thrilled to be able to present Steve with this award because I know he exemplifies everything Les was about and wanted to accomplish."

Meanwhile, The Steve Miller Band will kick off a run of shows Aug. 15 in Bethel, New York.

