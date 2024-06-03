Steve Miller “honored” that Eminem interpolates “Abracadabra” on new song

Steve Miller is giving props to Eminem after the rapper interpolated the Steve Miller Band classic "Abracadabra" in his new single, "Houdini."

"There is a long chain of stories, poetry, lyrics, and musical roots that have crossed cultures and generations inspiring the whole world for hundreds of years and in all those lines of thought, music, and rhythm there are special artists who take it all in and create new original ideas from their own feelings and experiences," Miller shared in a note on Instagram addressed "Hey EM." "You are one of those timeless originators building something new on a long musical legacy of original artists."

Miller then mentioned the artists who inspired him, including Les Paul, The Beatles and Chuck Berry, noting, “I have always tried to credit, honor, and respect the major influencers in my life and to always credit, honor royalties and share knowledge of their work through my own work,” adding that he felt he “had to respect the art that came before me and fight for it too among all the crooks, thieves, and imposters.”

“There aren’t many artists who take the time or make the effort to stand up for themselves and credit and respect their influencers at the same time. Marshall Mathers you are an exception and on my short list of people who respect the art,” Miller concludes. “To be included in your process feels good while I’m still singing and playing the music I love. I’m Honored.”

Released in May 1982, "Abracadabra" was a #1 hit for Steve Miller Band. It was their third, and last, chart-topper.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.