Steve Miller “honored” that Eminem interpolates “Abracadabra” on new song

Steve Miller is giving props to Eminem after the rapper interpolated the Steve Miller Band classic "Abracadabra" in his new single, "Houdini."
"There is a long chain of stories, poetry, lyrics, and musical roots that have crossed cultures and generations inspiring the whole world for hundreds of years and in all those lines of thought, music, and rhythm there are special artists who take it all in and create new original ideas from their own feelings and experiences," Miller shared in a note on Instagram addressed "Hey EM." "You are one of those timeless originators building something new on a long musical legacy of original artists."
Released in May 1982, "Abracadabra" was a #1 hit for Steve Miller Band. It was their third, and last, chart-topper.
