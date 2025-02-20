Steve Miller joins Playing for Change on cover of ‘Fly Like an Eagle’

Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Steve Miller is taking part in a new cover of his classic tune "Fly Like an Eagle."

The new take on the song was released by Playing For Change, a multimedia project that aims to connect the world through music. It was released in conjunction with World Day of Social Justice and features artists from five different countries, including New Orleans musician Ivan Neville.

“So much is at stake for humanity in today’s world, it is difficult to create a message that is positive and inspirational. To help unify the world through the power of music is my greatest dream,” Miller shares. “Performing a new version of ‘Fly Like an Eagle,’ with such talented people from around the world is a humbling experience.”

"Fly Like an Eagle" was the title track of Steve Miller Band's ninth studio album, released in May 1976. The song peaked at #2 on the Billboard Hot 100.

