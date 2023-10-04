Steve Miller makes surprise appearance at John Mayer’s New York concert

Steve Miller was the surprise guest at John Mayer's solo show at New York's Madison Square Garden Tuesday, October 3.

Fan-shot video posted to YouTube shows a seated Miller and Mayer performing Miller's classic tune “The Joker” to a very enthusiastic audience.

Miller, who turns 80 on October 5, is currently celebrating the 50th anniversary of The Joker album. In September, he released the box set J50: The Evolution of The Joker, which featured not only the original album but 27 previously unreleased recordings.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer will be hitting the road with the Steve Miller Band later this month, starting with a concert in Tucson, Arizona, on October 25. A complete list of dates can be found at stevemillerband.com.

