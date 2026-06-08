Steve Miller, Nile Rodgers and more to present or perform at Songwriters Hall of Fame gala

Steve Miller Band performs on stage during Benefit Concert To Support The Mount Sinai Kyabirwa Village Surgical Facility In Uganda at Jazz at Lincoln Center on January 10, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Brad Barket/Getty Images for Mount Sinai Health System)

Rocker Steve Miller and Chic’s Nile Rodgers are among the artists confirmed as performers and/or presenters at the Songwriters Hall of Fame gala Thursday in New York City.

Other performers/presenters include The Smashing Pumpkins' Billy Corgan, Goo Goo Dolls frontman John Rzeznik, Gavin DeGraw, actor Jeremy Renner, Descendants star Kylie Cantrall, singer Tamar Braxton and "Tell It to My Heart" singer Taylor Dayne.

KISS members Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley are set to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame this year. John Fogerty, who was inducted into the SHOF in 2005, will receive the Hall of Fame's highest honor, the Johnny Mercer Award.

Other 2026 inductees include Kenny Loggins; Alanis Morissette; Taylor Swift; Walter Afanasieff, who co-wrote multiple Mariah Carey hits; Christopher "Tricky" Stewart, who co-wrote hits for Beyoncé and Rihanna; and Terry Britten and Graham Lyle, who co-wrote some of Tina Turner's biggest hits.

It is not known who will be presenting or performing in honor of which inductees.

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