Steve Miller celebrating 50th anniversary of 'The Joker' with new box set

October will mark the 50th anniversary of Steve Miller's classic album The Joker, and to celebrate, he's releasing a new box set with plenty of extras for the Miller fan.

J50: The Evolution of The Joker, dropping September 15, will feature not only the original album but 27 previously unreleased recordings, some of which were taken from Miller's personal songwriting tapes, along with studio outtakes and more. There will also be six audio commentary tracks with Miller taking fans through the "evolution" of the album.

Miller is giving fans a preview of the extensive set with the release of "The Joker Suite," a bundle of songs aiming to show how he wrote what became his #1 hit "The Joker." In addition to the hit single, it features previously unreleased tracks "Lidi" and "Travelin'." You can listen to "The Joker Suite" now via digital outlets.

J50: The Evolution of The Joker will be released digitally and as a two-CD or three-LP set with a seven-inch single. The vinyl comes with a limited-edition lithograph and a vintage The Joker iron-on.

All formats are available for preorder now.

