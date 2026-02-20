Steve Perry denies rumors he’ll join Journey on farewell tour

Inductee Steve Perry of Journey speaks onstage at the 32nd Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center on April 7, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)

Former Journey frontman Steve Perry is putting to rest rumors that he was thinking about joining Journey on their upcoming Final Frontier tour, which has already been announced as their farewell tour.

"I've been hearing these recent rumors, and I wanted to speak to you all directly," Perry writes on social media. "While I'm always grateful for the love people still have for Journey, the rumors about me rejoining the band are simply not true, and I want to gently put them to rest."

“I completely understand why people would hope for that," he adds. “The music we created together means a great deal to me too. But I’m continuing to explore new creative work and really enjoy working on new music that reflects where I am today.”

Finally, he offers, “Thank you for your continued support throughout the years. Your loyalty has never gone unnoticed, and I am forever humbly grateful.”

Perry joined Journey in 1977 and left the group in 1987. While he reunited with his former bandmates for their 2017 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction, he did not perform with them. Instead they performed with current frontman Arnel Pineda.

Journey is set to launch the Final Frontier on Feb. 28 in Hershey, Pennsylvania. A complete list of dates can be found at Journeymusic.com.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.