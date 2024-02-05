Steven Tyler gives health update: “My throat's been better, but it is on the mend”

Steven Tyler has shared an update on his health.

The rocker fractured his larynx back in September, forcing Aerosmith to postpone their Peace Out tour. During his fifth annual Jam for Janie Grammys viewing party on Sunday, February 4, he let attendees know how he's been doing.

"My throat's been better, but it is on the mend," he said, according to People.

Tyler's daughter Mia shared with the mag that while her dad's doing "much better," he seems to have a hard time doing what doctors have advised him to do in order to get better.

"He's not supposed to be talking sometimes, so I have to literally yell at him and be like, 'You can't be on the phone with me right now, lets just text,'" she explained. "You can't shut him up — he can't close that mouth.”

So far, there's no word on when Aerosmith will reschedule the Peace Out tour, which was supposed to be the band's final tour. In a December interview, guitarist Joe Perry said they hoped to return to the road in "late summer and fall of 24."

The Jam for Janie viewing party is a benefit for Tyler's Janie’s Fund, which supports young girls who have experienced abuse and neglect, and are ageing out of foster care. Since its launch in 2018, the party has raised more than $12.2 million for the organization.

