Stevie Nicks adds more dates to solo tour

Stevie Nicks is extending her time on the road. The two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Famer has added a second leg to her solo tour.

"Thank you to everyone who's come out to see us so far, I've been having such a great time on the road," Nicks shares on Instagram. "We are so happy to announce that we are adding 13 more shows to my 2023 tour! I hope I see you out there."

The new dates kick off August 8 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and include shows in Houston, Austin, Pittsburgh, San Diego and Los Angeles. The last new date is set for December 5 in Palm Desert, California, although the tour wraps December 15 in San Francisco, California.

Tickets for the new shows go on sale Friday, May 19, at 10 a.m. local time.

Nicks' next concert is happening Tuesday, May 16, in Knoxville, Tennessee. She's also set to play Nashville with Billy Joel on Friday, May 19. A complete list of dates can be found at stevienicksofficial.com.

