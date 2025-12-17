Stevie Nicks announces first non-festival show of 2026

Stevie Nicks performs at BST Hyde Park at Hyde Park on July 12, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Lorne Thomson/Redferns)

Stevie Nicks has announced her first non-festival show of 2026.

The two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Famer is set to headline Lucas Oil Live in Thackerville, Oklahoma, on April 18.

"I couldn't stay away for long," Stevie wrote on Instagram. "See you there!"

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

In addition to the Oklahoma show, Stevie is set to play New Orleans Jazz Fest on April 25. The festival, taking place April 23-26 and April 30-May 3, also features headliners Rod Stewart and the Eagles.

For more info on Stevie's schedule, go to StevieNicksOfficial.com.

Nicks wrapped her 2025 tour on Dec. 10 in Hollywood, Florida. The tour did not go off without a hitch, though, as Stevie was forced to postpone shows in August and September in order to recover from a fractured shoulder.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.