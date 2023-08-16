Stevie Nicks got “emotional” watching 'Daisy Jones & the Six'

The Prime Video series Daisy Jones & the Six is based on a book loosely inspired by Fleetwood Mac, and it's got Fleetwood Mac's Stevie Nicks feeling a bit nostalgic.

The two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Famer took to Instagram to share her thoughts on the series, writing, "Just finished watching Daisy Jones + the 6 for the 2nd time. In the beginning, it wasn't really my story, but Riley seamlessly, soon became my story."

Stevie says watching it “brought back memories that made me feel like a ghost watching my own story,” adding, “It was very emotional for me.”

She also expressed a wish that her late bandmate Christine McVie would have been able to see it, noting, "She would have loved it."

And Stevie wants more, concluding her post by sharing, “hopefully it will continue.”

