Stevie Nicks & Lindsey Buckingham billboards pop up in LA

Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham continue to tease fans with the possibility of some news on the horizon.

The former couple and Fleetwood Mac bandmates began the teases on Instagram by sharing lyrics to "Frozen Love." The track appeared on their 1973 album, Buckingham Nicks, which they recorded before joining Fleetwood Mac.

Stevie offered a post with the words "if you go forward" written in cursive, while Lindsey shared a similarly styled post with the words "I'll meet you there," which is the first line in the song's chorus.

The cryptic teases have now moved to Los Angeles, as fans on social media have been sharing photos of billboards that have been popping up. They feature the topless photos of Stevie and Lindsey from the cover of Buckingham Nicks. The billboards list both their names, along with the title of the album and the date Sept. 19, suggesting they could be teasing a reissue of the album.

Buckingham Nicks was the only studio album Stevie and Lindsey released as a duo. Shortly after the release Mick Fleetwood heard "Frozen Love" and invited them to join Fleetwood Mac.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.