Stevie Nicks & Lindsey Buckingham tease fans with something coming Wednesday

Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham are getting their fans excited for some more news.

The pair shared a tease on Instagram featuring a radio playing the song "Don't Let Me Down Again," with the caption "Wednesday."

"Don't Let Me Down Again" was the first single from the Fleetwood Mac stars' only studio album as a duo, 1973's Buckingham Nicks. The album is being released Sept. 19, digitally and on CD, with newly remastered sound. This will mark the first-ever reissue of the album, which has been unavailable for decades.

Before officially announcing the reissue, Buckingham and Nicks teased the project with complimentary posts on social media, with each sharing a lyric to "Frozen Love," another song from the album.

While Buckingham Nicks wasn't a commercial success, shortly after the release Mick Fleetwood heard a track from the album and was so impressed he invited Buckingham to join Fleetwood Mac. Buckingham insisted his then-girlfriend Nicks come with him, and the pair officially joined the band on New Year's Eve 1974.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.