Stevie Nicks to play Austin, Texas, in April

Stevie Nicks has added another show to her 2026 schedule.

The two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Famer is set to play The Moody Center in Austin, Texas, on April 22.

The last time Stevie played The Moody Center was in August 2023. In announcing the show she wrote on Instagram, "3 years is far too long, Austin! Can't wait to see you all again soon."

A Master Card presale for tickets begins Wednesday at 10 a.m. CT, followed by a Ticketmaster presale on Thursday at 10 a.m. CT. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. CT.

The Austin show is one of only three concerts Stevie has on her schedule so far. She’s also set to play Thackerville, Oklahoma, on April 18, and she’ll headline Jazz Fest in New Orleans on April 25.

