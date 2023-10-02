Stevie Nicks says "there's no reason to" continue with Fleetwood Mac

By Andrea Dresdale

After Lindsey Buckingham was fired from Fleetwood Mac in 2018, the band replaced him with two guitarists — Neil Finn and Mike Campbell — and continued. Now that Christine McVie has passed away, Stevie Nicks says the band is over, as far as she's concerned.

Speaking to Vulture, Stevie says, "When Christine died, I felt like you can't replace her. You just can't. Without her, what is it? You know what I mean? She was like my soul mate, my musical soul mate ... Christine was my best friend."

"Who am I going to look over to on the right and have them not be there behind that Hammond organ?" she continued. "When she died, I figured we really can’t go any further with this. There’s no reason to."

Stevie also talked about her new Stevie Nicks Barbie doll, which she decided should be wearing a Rumours-era outfit, complete with platform boots, chiffon skirt and feathered hair. "It's who I was, and who I still am," she tells Vulture.

She also reveals she has a Ken to go with the Stevie Barbie; the early '80s model features Ken with dark hair, dressed as Elvis in a white jumpsuit.

"I named him Kenelvis, and I introduced Kenelvis to Stevie Barbie," she says. "I have photographs of these two that will absolutely knock the world’s socks off. They look at each other in a way that’s like they’ve been in love for centuries."

On social media, Stevie wrote of the doll, "When I look at her, I see my 27 year old self ... what we have been through since 1975 ... I am her and she is me. She absolutely has my heart."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

