Stevie Nicks shares regret for not voting until she was 70

Stevie Nicks has been very vocal about our current political climate, releasing the new song "The Lighthouse,” which is a protest song she wrote in the wake of Roe v. Wade being overturned. But while she may be speaking out now, she admits she hasn’t always let her voice be heard, sharing that she has rarely voted.

In an interview on MSNBC's Morning Joe Wednesday, the 76-year-old Stevie shared her regret for not voting until she was 70.

“I suppose you probably know that I never voted until I was 70, but now I regret that,” she told Mika Brzezinski. “And I told everybody that on the stage for the last two years, I regret that, and I don't have very many regrets.”

As for why she didn’t vote earlier, she notes, “You know, there are so many reasons. You could say, well, I didn't have time. I was, you know, this and that. And you’re like, you know, in the long run, oh, yeah, you didn't have an hour — you didn’t have an hour of your time that you could have gone and voted.”

Nicks urged folks to “vote, no matter what,” adding that if someone was ever going to vote, “Let it be this one.”

Stevie also urged her fellow musicians to speak out just like she has.

“I would say to all of my musical poets that write songs, so write some songs about what’s happening like I did," she said. "I mean, there was a point where I was going like, I’m pretty terrified to put this song out. And then I thought to myself, you know what? At 76 years old, really?"

Nicks added, "So, I’m putting this song out and I’m loving putting it out because I do think people are listening to it.”

