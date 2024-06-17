Stevie Nicks on the possibility of another Fleetwood Mac tour: “Without Christine, no can do”

Stevie Nicks has shot down any hope Fleetwood Mac fans have that the band will one day tour again. Nicks tells MOJO that a tour isn't possible following the 2022 death of singer/keyboardist Christine McVie.

“Without Christine, no can do,” she says. “There is no chance of putting Fleetwood Mac back together in any way. Without her, it just couldn’t work.”

Fleetwood Mac previously toured without McVie between 1998 and 2014, but they still had Lindsey Buckingham in the band at that time. Buckingham split from the group in 2022, and Stevie doesn’t see him coming back.

“Even if I thought I could work with Lindsey again, he’s had some health problems,” she says, a reference to Buckingham’s 2019 heart surgery. “It’s not for me to say, but I’m not sure if Lindsey could do the kind of touring that Fleetwood Mac does, where you go out for a year and half. It’s so demanding.”

Regarding Christine's death, Stevie shared, “It was all stunningly strange, because there wasn’t any lead up to it.”

“We got a call, and I was going to rent a plane and go see her, but her family said, ‘Don’t come, because she may not be here tomorrow.’ And the next day, she passed away,” she says.

Stevie adds that she wanted a chance to sing to Christine, joking, "which definitely would have made her pass away faster."

“But I needed to be with her. And I didn’t get to do that. So that was very hard for me. I didn’t get to say goodbye.”

Meanwhile, Nicks postponed her June 15 concert in Hershey, Pennsylvania, just hours before she was supposed to take the stage "due to an illness in the band." So far a new date for the show hasn't been announced.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.