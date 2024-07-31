Stevie Van Zandt on billionaire Bruce Springsteen: “It doesn’t make any difference”

Forbes recently reported that Bruce Springsteen is now a billionaire, but his E Street Band guitarist and longtime friend Stevie Van Zandt says the amount of money in The Boss' bank account doesn't mean a thing.
"It's great for me because I'm gonna definitely borrow some money, I tell you that. I'm joking, of course," Stevie tells The Independent. "My bookie's gonna love him. I'm joking again!"
On a more serious note, Van Zandt said, "I'm not sure how accurate that is, first of all. But I don't think it matters, honestly. The fact is: this is what we do. And so the money has absolutely no factor. It hasn't affected [him] for many, many years. Ever since, really, [1984's] Born in the U.S.A. What's that, 40 years?"
Bruce, Stevie and the E Street Band are set to kick off the next U.S. leg of their tour on Aug. 15 in Pittsburgh. A complete list of dates can be found at brucespringsteen.net.
