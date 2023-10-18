Stewart Copeland reissuing debut solo album, 'Klark Kent'

Stewart Copeland is revisiting his debut solo album.

The former Police drummer is set to release a new deluxe edition of Klark Kent on November 17, featuring a newly remastered version of the full album, all of the non-album singles plus two previously unreleased studio recordings.

One of those non-album singles, "Too Kool to Kalypso," is out now. The song was originally released as a seven-inch single.

Klark Kent will be released in a variety of formats including digitally and as a two-LP and two-CD set. The CD and digital versions will also include a bonus of 12 previously unreleased demos.

Klark Kent was the first solo project released by any member of The Police. Copeland launched the project in 1978 as a series of singles before finally releasing the album in 1980. It includes the song "Don't Care," which Copeland had originally planned to record with The Police. It went on to be a Top 50 hit in the U.K.

Klark Kent Deluxe Edition is available for preorder now.

