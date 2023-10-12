Stewart Copeland sharing early Police diaries in October

Back in January, The Police drummer Stewart Copeland announced he'd be sharing his personal diaries from the early days of the band in a new book. Well, fans won't have to wait much longer to read it.

Police Diaries is set to drop on October 26 and will feature actual scans of diary entries between 1976 and 1979, along with new commentary from Copeland. The rocker takes fans inside the band's "starving years" and shares both classic and previously unseen photos.

Police Diaries is available for preorder now in three formats. In addition to a Classic edition, there's a 500-copy Signature edition that comes with a CD of previously unreleased Copeland home recordings and a reprint of a classic Outlandos D'amour poster.

There's also a 100-copy Ultimate edition that features the same bonuses as the Signature edition, a vintage recycled leather-bound copy of the book and a signed band print of a photo taken in Sting's basement in 1978.

