Sting adds dates to his Sting 3.0 tour

Sting has added some new dates to his Sting 3.0 tour, which has him backed by longtime collaborator Dominic Miller and drummer Chris Maas.

The new additions include a third show at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado, on May 22, as well as a Nov. 18 show in Uncasville, Connecticut.

The upcoming Sting 3.0 tour is now set to kick off May 19 with the three-night stand at Red Rocks, with the first leg wrapping June 1 in Phoenix. Sting will then return to North America for a second leg that begins Nov. 14 in Atlantic City, New Jersey, and runs through Nov. 23 in Gary, Indiana.

Sting's schedule did get a little lighter, though. Billy Joel just postponed four months of shows due to a medical condition, and that included four co-headlining concerts with Sting. The cancellation of a May 23 show in Salt Lake City likely made the third Red Rocks show possible.

Next up, Sting will team with Shaggy to headline the Reggae Rise Up 2025 festival in St. Petersburg, Florida, on Thursday. A complete list of dates and ticket info can be found at sting.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.