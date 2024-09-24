Sting announces fifth and final Los Angeles show, plus European, UK and Latin American tour dates

Sting is currently on his Sting 3.0 tour, and there’s been so much demand in Los Angeles that the rocker has added a fifth and final show in the city.

The latest addition to the schedule is Nov. 17 at the Wiltern, with tickets going on sale Friday. The five shows, beginning Nov. 12, will wrap the U.S. leg of the tour.

Sting kicked off his 3.0 tour with a two-night stand at The Fillmore in Detroit on Sept. 17 and Sept. 18. The tour has him backed by guitarist and longtime collaborator Dominic Miller and drummer Chris Maas, and the shows have him playing solo hits like “If I Ever Lose My Faith In You,” “All This Time,” “Fields of Gold” and “Fragile,” as well as The Police classics like “Message In A Bottle,” “Wrapped Around Your Finger,” “Every Breath You Take,” “So Lonely” and "Roxanne."

In addition to the new LA show, Sting also just announced European/U.K. and Latin American legs of the tour. Latin America shows begin Feb. 14 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, while the European/U.K. tour kicks off June 6 in Hannover, Denmark.

Up next, Sting will play the final two nights of a five-night stand in Toronto on Tuesday and Wednesday. He will then headline the Ohana Festival in Dana Point, California, on Saturday. A complete list of shows can be found at sting.com.

