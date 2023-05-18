Sting & Blondie honored at the 2023 Ivors

The 2023 Ivors took place in London Thursday night, and it was a big night for Sting, who received the Fellowship of the Ivors Academy, which is the group's highest honor. It was previously given to such artists as Sir Paul McCartneyPeter Gabriel and Kate Bush.

According to the BBC, Sting admitted during his acceptance speech that he isn't always so confident when it comes to songwriting. "Every time I look at a blank page, I'm filled with a mortal terror," he said. "I don't quite know how I write songs, but I do. It's a mystery."

Sting also performed at the event, treating the crowd to The Police classic "Message in a Bottle."

Also honored at the ceremony were Blondie's Debbie Harry and Chris Stein, who were recognized with the organization's Special International Award.

The Ivors, which have been handed out since 1956, are the most prestigious music honor in the United Kingdom, celebrating excellence in British and Irish songwriting. This year's winners included Harry StylesRAYE, and Florence Welch and Jack Antonoff.

