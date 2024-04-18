Sting, Deep Purple, Lenny Kravitz to headline the 2024 Montreux Jazz Festival

Sting, Deep Purple and Lenny Kravitz are among the artists booked to play the 2024 Montreux Jazz Festival, happening in Montreux, Switzerland, from July 5 – 20.

Deep Purple will headline the stage by the lake on July 8 with Alice Cooper. The booking seems quite fitting considering the band's iconic tune "Smoke on the Water” was actually inspired by the 1971 fire that burned down the Montreux Casino; the title's a reference to smoke from the fire spreading over Lake Geneva.

Sting, meanwhile, will headline the same stage on July 17, with Kravitz headlining the night prior on July 16.

Other artists booked for the stage by the lake include Duran Duran on July 20 and The Smashing Pumpkins on July 7, with Dionne Warwick playing the Montreux Casino on July 9. A complete lineup can be found at montruexjazzfestival.com.

Tickets for the festival go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 19.

The Montreux Jazz Festival is the subject of a new documentary, They All Came Out To Montreux, which will have its world premiere at the Tribeca Festival on June 5-16 in New York City. The doc features appearances by artists like Sting, Keith Richards, Carlos Santana, Prince, Aretha Franklin and more.

