Sting to headline Bourbon & Beyond Festival

Sting has added a new festival to his 2024 schedule.

The rocker is set to headline Bourbon & Beyond, happening at the Highland Festival Grounds at Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville, Sept. 19-22.

Sting, who’ll headline Sept. 19, is replacing original headliner Neil Young, who in June canceled the remainder of his tour due to health reasons. Sting will be taking the stage with guitarist and longtime collaborator Dominic Miller and drummer Chris Maas.

"While we will miss Neil Young at Bourbon this year, we’re excited to welcome a music legend, Sting, to the Bourbon & Beyond lineup,” Danny Wimmer, founder of Danny Wimmer Presents, shares. “We've been trying to bring Sting to Bourbon for you since 2018 and it’s an incredible honor to have him join us for what will undoubtedly be our biggest and most unforgettable year ever.”

In addition to Sting, the Bourbon & Beyond lineup includes Beck, Dave Matthews Band, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Zach Bryan, Tyler Childers, My Morning Jacket, Matchbox Twenty, The Beach Boys and Melissa Etheridge. A complete lineup can be found at bourbonandbeyond.com.

Sting is set to kick off the U.S. leg of his Sting 3.0 tour on Sept. 17 in Detroit, with the tour wrapping with a four-night stand in Los Angeles, Nov. 12, Nov. 13, Nov. 15 and Nov. 16. A complete list of dates can be found at sting.com.

