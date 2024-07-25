Sting to replace Neil Young at Ohana Festival

Sting is replacing Neil Young at yet another festival.

It's already been announced that the former Police frontman would be filling in for Young at Kentucky's Bourbon & Beyond music festival on Sept. 19, and now he's set to do the same at the Eddie Vedder-curated Ohana Festival on Sept. 28. Sting will be taking the stage with guitarist and longtime collaborator Dominic Miller and drummer Chris Maas.

Young canceled his entire tour with backing band Crazy Horse in June due to health reasons, although he was recently announced as one of the performers at Farm Aid, happening Sept. 21 in Saratoga Springs, New York.

The Ohana Festival, taking place Sept. 27 to Sept. 29 in Dana Point, California, also features two headlining sets by Pearl Jam, on Sept. 27 and Sept. 29, as well as sets by Alanis Morissette, Garbage, Crowded House, The Breeders and more.

In other Sting news, he's set to premiere a new song as he helps French high-wire artist Philippe Petit celebrate the 50th anniversary of his high-wire walk between the two towers of the World Trade Center.

As previously reported, Sting will be performing at Petit’s anniversary celebration, taking place Aug. 7 and Aug. 8 at Cathedral of St. John the Divine in New York City. It turns out the performance will include the debut of a song written about Petit, along with two other tracks.

Petit's illegal walk between the two buildings in lower Manhattan happened on Aug. 7, 1974; during the celebration he plans to get back on the high wire for an artistic recreation of his original walk.

Tickets to the event are on sale now.

