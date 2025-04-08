Sting sets worldwide release of 'Sting 3.0 Live' album

Sting previously announced the release of a new live album, STING 3.0 Live, as a limited-edition deluxe vinyl for Record Store Day on Saturday. Well, now folks who can't make it to their local indie store will have a chance to hear it.

The former Police frontman is now set to release the album worldwide on April 25. It will come out digitally, on CD and on 180g vinyl.

Sting 3.0 Live was recorded live during the rocker's Sting. 3.0 tour, which has him backed by longtime guitarist Dominic Miller and drummer Chris Maas. It features nine live performances, including the first-ever live recording of the Nothing Like The Sun track "Be Still My Beating Heart." The Record Store Day version features 17 tracks, with first-ever live recordings of "I Wrote Your Name (Upon My Heart)," "Never Coming Home" and "Can't Stand Losing You."

“The band is essentially a live band, and so I want to put it out on record so you can hear exactly what we're doing as a three-piece band,” Sting tells ABC Audio about his decision to release the record. “I have some experience with three-piece bands, as you may know,” a reference to The Police.

He adds, “So this is just an extension of that, and audiences are loving it. It's very clear, it's very precise and fun.”

Sting 3.0 Live is available for preorder now.

The Sting 3.0 tour returns to the U.S. with a three-night stand at the Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado, May 19, May 20 and May 22. A complete list of dates can be found at sting.com.

